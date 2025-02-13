Arihant Classic Finance standalone net profit declines 90.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.48 crore

Net profit of Arihant Classic Finance declined 90.71% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.480.6472.92479.690.352.920.352.920.262.80

