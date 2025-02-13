Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arihant Classic Finance standalone net profit declines 90.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Arihant Classic Finance standalone net profit declines 90.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.48 crore

Net profit of Arihant Classic Finance declined 90.71% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.480.64 -25 OPM %72.92479.69 -PBDT0.352.92 -88 PBT0.352.92 -88 NP0.262.80 -91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

National General Industries standalone net profit declines 90.15% in the December 2024 quarter

M K Exim (India) standalone net profit rises 27.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Wallfort Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.84 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Goenka Business & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story