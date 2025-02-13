National General Industries standalone net profit declines 90.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.43% to Rs 2.63 croreNet profit of National General Industries declined 90.15% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 15.43% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2.633.11 -15 OPM %3.80-0.96 -PBDT0.440.42 5 PBT0.340.33 3 NP0.202.03 -90
