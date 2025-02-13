National General Industries standalone net profit declines 90.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.43% to Rs 2.63 crore

Net profit of National General Industries declined 90.15% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 15.43% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2.633.113.80-0.960.440.420.340.330.202.03

