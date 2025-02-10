Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Arihant's Securities standalone net profit rises 57.58% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Arihant's Securities rose 57.58% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.05 0 OPM %1040.00660.00 -PBDT0.520.33 58 PBT0.520.33 58 NP0.520.33 58

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

