Autoline Industries consolidated net profit declines 73.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Autoline Industries declined 73.77% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.50% to Rs 156.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 153.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.156.07153.7710.748.139.048.124.494.701.124.27

