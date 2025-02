Hindustan Copper consolidated net profit declines 0.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.91% to Rs 327.77 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Copper declined 0.21% to Rs 62.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 63.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 17.91% to Rs 327.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 399.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.327.77399.2932.8226.70122.06112.0984.4382.1862.8763.00

