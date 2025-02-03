Dishman Carbogen Amcis announces of change in CEO of Carbogen Amcis entities

Dishman Carbogen Amcis announced that Pascal Villemagne, CEO of Carbogen Amcis entities (company's wholly owned subsidiaries) has announced his intent to step down at the end of March 2025, to take on a new challenge in his professional career. He will remain in his role until 31 March 2025.

Further, the company announced that Stephan Fritschi, currently serving as Chief Alliance Officer and deputy CEO, will assume the role of CEO, effective as of 01 April 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News