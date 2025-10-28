Arisinfra Solutions enters into strategic partnership with Transcon Group and Amogaya Projects

Arisinfra Solutions has through its subsidiary ArisUnitern RE Solutions (Unitern) entered into a strategic partnership with Mumbai-based Transcon Group and Bengaluru based Amogaya Projects, further strengthening its integrated model across material supply and value added services.

ArisUnitern RE Solutions will provide a comprehensive, full-scale engagement encompassing strategic planning, financial structuring, and complete execution and management. The value of the contract is Rs 9.6 crore.

Meanwhile, ArisUnitern RE Solutions will exclusively manage the end-to-end sales, marketing, branding, and CRM for the development, while also facilitating construction materials supply through the Arisinfra platform ensuring unified project execution and optimized value realization for Amogaya. The board size of the contract is Rs 8.75 crore and approximately Rs. 30 crore of revenue for Arisinfra Solutions through facilitating construction materials supply through the Arisinfra platform.