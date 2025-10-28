Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arisinfra Solutions enters into strategic partnership with Transcon Group and Amogaya Projects

Arisinfra Solutions enters into strategic partnership with Transcon Group and Amogaya Projects

Image
Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Arisinfra Solutions has through its subsidiary ArisUnitern RE Solutions (Unitern) entered into a strategic partnership with Mumbai-based Transcon Group and Bengaluru based Amogaya Projects, further strengthening its integrated model across material supply and value added services.

ArisUnitern RE Solutions will provide a comprehensive, full-scale engagement encompassing strategic planning, financial structuring, and complete execution and management. The value of the contract is Rs 9.6 crore.

Meanwhile, ArisUnitern RE Solutions will exclusively manage the end-to-end sales, marketing, branding, and CRM for the development, while also facilitating construction materials supply through the Arisinfra platform ensuring unified project execution and optimized value realization for Amogaya. The board size of the contract is Rs 8.75 crore and approximately Rs. 30 crore of revenue for Arisinfra Solutions through facilitating construction materials supply through the Arisinfra platform.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Coforge inaugurates Data & AI Lab at IIT (BHU), Varanasi

Ola Electric receives ARAI Certification for its 4680 Bharat Cells

Fabtech Technologies announces strategic collaboration with KP Group

Oil India signs landmark MoUs with Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Numaligarh Refinery

Lupin inaugurates new corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story