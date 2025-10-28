Fabtech Technologies announces strategic collaboration with KP Group

KP Group, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fabtech Group to collaboratively develop and implement green energy powered life sciences projects globally. Under this partnership, all such projects executed by Fabtech Group (conventional/stick-built) will be powered by clean, renewable energy supplied by KP Group across the world.

Under this strategic collaboration, KP Group will provide and integrate solar, wind, hybrid, Ba ery Energy Storage System (BESS) and green hydrogen-based power solutions for Fabtech Group's conventional, pharma, biotech and healthcare solutions. The initiative aims to create a new genera on of sustainable, and low-carbon digital ecosystems - worldwide.