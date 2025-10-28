Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fabtech Technologies announces strategic collaboration with KP Group

Fabtech Technologies announces strategic collaboration with KP Group

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 6:35 PM IST
KP Group, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fabtech Group to collaboratively develop and implement green energy powered life sciences projects globally. Under this partnership, all such projects executed by Fabtech Group (conventional/stick-built) will be powered by clean, renewable energy supplied by KP Group across the world.

Under this strategic collaboration, KP Group will provide and integrate solar, wind, hybrid, Ba ery Energy Storage System (BESS) and green hydrogen-based power solutions for Fabtech Group's conventional, pharma, biotech and healthcare solutions. The initiative aims to create a new genera on of sustainable, and low-carbon digital ecosystems - worldwide.

Both groups will work together to design and deploy green-powered pilot and demonstration projects and explore commercial rollouts and global deployment opportunities for renewable-energy-based infrastructure. The partnership represents a significant step towards carbon-neutral digital transformation and aligns with our commitment to sustainable infrastructure development.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

