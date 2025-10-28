Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil India signs landmark MoUs with Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Numaligarh Refinery

Oil India signs landmark MoUs with Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Numaligarh Refinery

Image
Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 6:35 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Oil India signed two landmark Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Numaligarh Refinery (NRL).

OIL and BPCL signed a non-binding MoU to explore collaboration in developing BPCL's upcoming Greenfield Refinery and Petrochemical Complex near Ramayapatnam Port in Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh.

The proposed facility, with a refining capacity of 9-12 MMTPA (MMTPA) and a ethylene cracker unit of 1.5MMTPA, represents an estimated investment of ₹1 lakh crore (US$11 billion) and is anticipated to play a pivotal role in India's downstream sector expansion. The project is slated for commercial operations by FY 2030.

Under the MoU, the companies will evaluate opportunities for collaboration, including the possibility of OIL to take a minority equity stake in the proposed joint venture. The project has already secured key statutory clearances and 6,000 acres of land from the Government of Andhra Pradesh, with pre-project activities in progress.

In another major development, OIL, BPCL, and NRL signed a tripartite MoU to facilitate efficient evacuation of petroleum products following NRL's expansion from 3 MMTPA to 9 MMTPA.

Under this MoU, the three organisations will jointly explore the development of a cross-country petroleum product pipeline from Siliguri to Mughalsarai via Muzaffarpur and augmentation of Depo infrastructure with an estimated investment of ₹3,500 crore. The project will be jointly owned by BPCL (50%), OIL (25%) and NRL (25%).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lupin inaugurates new corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Swan Defence and Heavy Industries sign MoU

MCX update on delayed commencement of trading

Adani Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 111.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Tata Capital consolidated net profit rises 2.01% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story