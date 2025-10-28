Coforge inaugurates Data & AI Lab at IIT (BHU), Varanasi

Coforge has inaugurated the Coforge Data & AI Lab at IIT (BHU), Varanasi. Established under a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Coforge and IIT (BHU), Varanasi this initiative marks a significant milestone in Coforge's CSR commitment to building a sustainable, future-focused model of industry-academic collaboration in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science.

Located in the I-DAPT building on the iconic IIT (BHU), Varanasi campus, the 980 sq. ft. lab is designed to foster innovation and experiential learning. It features 32 high-end Apple desktops, Azure cloud access, a video conferencing facility, and curated learning modules via Percipio. Students and researchers at IIT (BHU), Varanasi will now have access to a live, enterprise-grade environment to explore real-world AI and data science applications, supported by structured learning and mentorship from Coforge's Data and AI experts.