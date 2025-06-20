Japanese markets dip on inflation data

Japanese markets fell slightly as data showed the country's core inflation rose to 3.7 per cent in May the highest since January 2023 raising concerns about tighter monetary policy.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan's may policy meeting minutes showed the board was divided on the future inflation path.

The Nikkei average dipped 0.22 percent to 38,403.23 while the broader Topix index settled 0.75 percent lower at 2,771.26.

