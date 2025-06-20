Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets dip on inflation data

Japanese markets dip on inflation data

Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Japanese markets fell slightly as data showed the country's core inflation rose to 3.7 per cent in May the highest since January 2023 raising concerns about tighter monetary policy.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan's may policy meeting minutes showed the board was divided on the future inflation path.

The Nikkei average dipped 0.22 percent to 38,403.23 while the broader Topix index settled 0.75 percent lower at 2,771.26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

