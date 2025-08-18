Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arisinfra Solutions secures Rs 100 cr integrated supply-and-services contracts

Arisinfra Solutions secures Rs 100 cr integrated supply-and-services contracts

Image
Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Taking its integrated supply-and-services order book to Rs 850 cr

Arisinfra Solutions has strengthened its order book with Rs 100 crore in newly secured integrated supply-and-services contracts. The mandates, awarded by Arsh Greens and Eternity Group, cover a diverse mix of asset classes including plotted developments, villas, and apartments reinforcing Arisinfra's position as a preferred partner for India's real estate and construction ecosystem.

With these wins, Arisinfra's North Bengaluru portfolio now stands at over 2.45 million sq. ft. of RERA carpet area, representing a Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately Rs 1,400 crore. The new contracts comprise around Rs 50 crore in execution services and material supply contracts worth over Rs 50 crore.

All three projects are structured with short execution horizons of 24-30 months, enabling quicker revenue conversion and faster return realization. Arsh Greens will launch immediately, while the other two projects are scheduled to commence within the next 90 days.

Arisinfra's services arm, which has historically delivered gross margins of over 50%, will play a significant role in driving profitability from these projects. With this addition, the company's integrated supply-and-services order book has risen to nearly ₹850 crore, including ₹750 crore in contracts secured post-listing.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Revolt Motors extends its 'Azadi From Petrol' offer following strong demand

Zaggle Prepaid gains after Q1 PAT spurts 55% YoY to Rs 26 cr

JSW Steel gains on inking HoA with POSCO Group to explore 6 MTPA steel plant in India

Signpost India rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 36% YoY to Rs 15 cr

Electronics Mart India jumps on new store launch in Andhra Pradesh

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 8:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story