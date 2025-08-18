Arisinfra Solutions secures Rs 100 cr integrated supply-and-services contracts

Taking its integrated supply-and-services order book to Rs 850 cr

Arisinfra Solutions has strengthened its order book with Rs 100 crore in newly secured integrated supply-and-services contracts. The mandates, awarded by Arsh Greens and Eternity Group, cover a diverse mix of asset classes including plotted developments, villas, and apartments reinforcing Arisinfra's position as a preferred partner for India's real estate and construction ecosystem.

With these wins, Arisinfra's North Bengaluru portfolio now stands at over 2.45 million sq. ft. of RERA carpet area, representing a Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately Rs 1,400 crore. The new contracts comprise around Rs 50 crore in execution services and material supply contracts worth over Rs 50 crore.