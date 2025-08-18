Revolt Motors extends its 'Azadi From Petrol' offer following strong demand

Revolt Motors has announced the extension of its 'Azadi From Petrol' offer till 23 August 2025, following an overwhelming customer response and unprecedented booking demand. The offer, launched earlier this month to celebrate India's 79th Independence Day, has seen exceptional interest from riders looking to switch to electric mobility.

This strong demand reflects a growing consumer movement that is not just about choosing electric, but about choosing independence from rising fuel costs, routine maintenance, and outdated ride experiences.

With benefits worth up to ₹20,000, the offer includes a Zero Insurance Fee and additional savings on Revolt's entire range of AI-enabled electric motorcycles. Customers now have an extended window to book their ride and unlock a smarter, cleaner, and more economical way to commute.