Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Revolt Motors extends its 'Azadi From Petrol' offer following strong demand

Revolt Motors extends its 'Azadi From Petrol' offer following strong demand

Image
Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Revolt Motors has announced the extension of its 'Azadi From Petrol' offer till 23 August 2025, following an overwhelming customer response and unprecedented booking demand. The offer, launched earlier this month to celebrate India's 79th Independence Day, has seen exceptional interest from riders looking to switch to electric mobility.

This strong demand reflects a growing consumer movement that is not just about choosing electric, but about choosing independence from rising fuel costs, routine maintenance, and outdated ride experiences.

With benefits worth up to ₹20,000, the offer includes a Zero Insurance Fee and additional savings on Revolt's entire range of AI-enabled electric motorcycles. Customers now have an extended window to book their ride and unlock a smarter, cleaner, and more economical way to commute.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zaggle Prepaid gains after Q1 PAT spurts 55% YoY to Rs 26 cr

JSW Steel gains on inking HoA with POSCO Group to explore 6 MTPA steel plant in India

Signpost India rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 36% YoY to Rs 15 cr

Electronics Mart India jumps on new store launch in Andhra Pradesh

Market opens on strong note; Nifty above 24,950 mark; VIX rises 2.50%

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 8:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story