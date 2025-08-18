Signpost India rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 36% YoY to Rs 15 cr

Signpost India surged 6.49% to Rs 255.90 after the company reported a 36.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.27 crore on 37.01% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 137.64 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 53.44% YoY to Rs 20.27 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses rose 33.73% to Rs 118.46 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 88.58 crore in Q1 FY25. In Q1 FY26, cost of services stood at Rs 84.95 crore (up 54.4% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 10.21 crore (up 10.5% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 3.36 crore (down 12.95% YoY).