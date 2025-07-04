Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ArisUnitern RE Solutions secures a development management project in Bangalore

ArisUnitern RE Solutions secures a development management project in Bangalore

Image
Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Arisinfra Solutions, through its subsidiary, ArisUnitern RE Solutions (AUPL), a leading provider of integrated construction materials and services, has secured a marquee Development Management project in Bangalore's rapidly developing Nandi Hills region.

This strategic win is projected to add approximately Rs. 100 crore to Arisinfra's combined materials and services order book, with high margins reinforcing the company's asset-light, high-margin business model.

The residential project, commissioned by Village Wave Pvt. Ltd., spans approximately 21.93 acres and has a Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately Rs. 288 crore.

Under the agreement, AUPL will hold exclusive rights to supply all construction materials and provide end-to-end development management services including project monitoring, sales and collections.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shriram Properties launches mid-premium residential project in Bangaluru

Angel One's client base jumps 31% YoY in June'25

Southwest Monsoon covers entire country 9 days before normal date says IMD

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of GIC Housing Finance at 'AA+/A1+' with 'stable' outlook

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story