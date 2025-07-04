Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Southwest Monsoon covers entire country 9 days before normal date says IMD

Southwest Monsoon covers entire country 9 days before normal date says IMD

Image
Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
According to a latest update from the Indian Meteorological Department or IMD, the Southwest Monsoon covered the entire country on 29th June including National Capital Delhi. Southwest monsoon has further advanced over remaining parts of Punjab, and some more parts of Rajasthan, and Haryana on 26th June; further advanced into remaining parts of Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and entire Delhi on 29th June. Thus, it has covered the entire country on 29th June, against the normal date of 08th July (9 days before the normal date of covering the entire India).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of GIC Housing Finance at 'AA+/A1+' with 'stable' outlook

Dreamfolks Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes spurt at Sapphire Foods India Ltd counter

Benchmarks trade with tiny cuts; consumer durables shares under pressure

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story