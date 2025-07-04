Southwest Monsoon covers entire country 9 days before normal date says IMD

According to a latest update from the Indian Meteorological Department or IMD, the Southwest Monsoon covered the entire country on 29th June including National Capital Delhi. Southwest monsoon has further advanced over remaining parts of Punjab, and some more parts of Rajasthan, and Haryana on 26th June; further advanced into remaining parts of Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and entire Delhi on 29th June. Thus, it has covered the entire country on 29th June, against the normal date of 08th July (9 days before the normal date of covering the entire India).

