Angel One's client base jumps 31% YoY in June'25

The company's client base jumped 31.3% to 32.47 million in June 2025, compared with 24.72 million in June 2024.
On a sequential basis, the companys client base rose 1.6% in June 2025 from 31.95 million.
Gross client acquisition fell 41.5% to 0.55 million in June 2025 as against 0.94 million in June 2024.
Angels overall average daily turnover (ADTO) was at Rs 34,99,500 crore in June 2025, registering a 23.5% month-on-month (MoM) decline and an 23.5% year-on-year (YoY) drop. The ADTO from the F&O segment stood at Rs 34,02,000 crore in June 2025, down 2.8% MoM and 24.6% YoY.
ADTO from the cash segment was at Rs 8,500 crore (down 1.1% MoM and 19.5% YoY), and ADTO from the commodity segment stood at Rs 89,000 crore (up 19.4% MoM and 69.7% YoY) in June 2025.
In Q1 FY26, client base jumped 31.35% to 32.47 million, compared with 24.72 million Q1 FY25.
Angels overall average daily turnover (ADTO) was at Rs 35,88,800 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a 11.7% quarter on quarter (QoQ) increase and an 18% year-on-year (YoY) drop. The ADTO from the F&O segment stood at Rs 34,97,600 crore in Q1 FY26, down 11.4% QoQ and up 19% YoY.
Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares, and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and a network of authorized persons.
The companys consolidated net profit declined 48.7% to Rs 174.52 crore on a 22.1% fall in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,056.01 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Shares of Angel One tanked 5.46% to Rs 2,789.40 on the BSE.
