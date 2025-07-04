Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Trent Ltd, Sammaan Capital Ltd, Angel One Ltd and Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 July 2025.

Trent Ltd, Sammaan Capital Ltd, Angel One Ltd and Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 July 2025.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd crashed 11.12% to Rs 7274.75 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 57192 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7896 shares in the past one month.

Trent Ltd lost 11.07% to Rs 5501.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41994 shares in the past one month.

Sammaan Capital Ltd tumbled 8.86% to Rs 123.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Angel One Ltd slipped 6.40% to Rs 2761.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57942 shares in the past one month.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd dropped 4.76% to Rs 2554.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4927 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12390 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of GIC Housing Finance at 'AA+/A1+' with 'stable' outlook

Dreamfolks Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes spurt at Sapphire Foods India Ltd counter

Benchmarks trade with tiny cuts; consumer durables shares under pressure

Shriram Properties launches new project with Rs 350 crore revenue potential in South Bengaluru

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story