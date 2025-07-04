Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Trent Ltd, Sammaan Capital Ltd, Angel One Ltd and Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 July 2025.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd crashed 11.12% to Rs 7274.75 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 57192 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7896 shares in the past one month.

Trent Ltd lost 11.07% to Rs 5501.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41994 shares in the past one month. Sammaan Capital Ltd tumbled 8.86% to Rs 123.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.76 lakh shares in the past one month. Angel One Ltd slipped 6.40% to Rs 2761.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57942 shares in the past one month.