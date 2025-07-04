Crisil Ratings reaffirms ratings of GIC Housing Finance at 'AA+/A1+' with 'stable' outlook

GIC Housing Finance (GIC HF) said that Crisil Ratings has reaffirmed its 'Crisil AA+/Stable/Crisil A1+' ratings on the existing debt instruments and bank facilities of the company.
Crisil Ratings stated that ratings continue to reflect the strong support expected from the promoter-shareholder General Insurance Corporation of India Re (GIC Re), and the companys adequate capitalisation.
These strengths are partially offset by modest asset quality and a moderate scale of operations.
The companys net advances stood at Rs 10,212 crore as on 31 March 2025, higher than Rs 9,985 crore. The companys asset quality has improved as reflected by gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 3.03% as on 31 March 2025, from 3.88% as on 31 March 2024 (4.68% as on March 31, 2023).
This improvement was driven by implementation of new risk management processes. In terms of profitability, the company reported a return on assets (RoA) of 1.51% for fiscal 2025, which improved from 1.41% in fiscal 2024.
GIC Housing Finance provides individual housing loans to the upper middle, middle and low-income groups in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. The portfolio mix consisted of 92% housing loans and 8% LAP, while the borrower profile comprised of 80% salaried customers and 20% non-salaried customers, as on 31 March 2025. The company has a network of 72 Offices (including Corporate Office), 3 Hubs and 5 Satellite offices) as on 31 March 2025, most of which are concentrated in Maharashtra.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 34.41% to Rs 35.20 crore even as revenues rose by 4.17% to Rs 268.33 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app