Sterlite Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.00 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.86% to Rs 1019.00 crore

Net profit of Sterlite Technologies reported to Rs 10.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 48.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.86% to Rs 1019.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 872.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

