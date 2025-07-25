Laurus Labs consolidated net profit rises 1203.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.35% to Rs 1569.57 crore

Net profit of Laurus Labs rose 1203.12% to Rs 163.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.35% to Rs 1569.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1194.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1569.571194.9124.3514.33341.06124.52224.2218.46163.0212.51

