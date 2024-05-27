Arman Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 40.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.46% to Rs 182.85 crore

Net profit of Arman Financial Services rose 40.39% to Rs 50.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.46% to Rs 182.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 149.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 85.02% to Rs 173.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 56.04% to Rs 661.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 423.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

