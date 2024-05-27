Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arman Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 40.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Arman Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 40.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 5:18 PM IST
Sales rise 22.46% to Rs 182.85 crore

Net profit of Arman Financial Services rose 40.39% to Rs 50.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.46% to Rs 182.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 149.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 85.02% to Rs 173.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 56.04% to Rs 661.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 423.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales182.85149.31 22 661.46423.90 56 OPM %69.9475.31 -74.8270.32 - PBDT65.0049.14 32 229.51126.11 82 PBT64.6248.83 32 228.09124.95 83 NP50.8236.20 40 173.5793.81 85

First Published: May 27 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

