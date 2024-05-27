Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit rises 20.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.17% to Rs 740.97 croreNet profit of Panama Petrochem rose 20.02% to Rs 60.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.17% to Rs 740.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 510.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 16.23% to Rs 195.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 232.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.80% to Rs 2356.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2248.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
