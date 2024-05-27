Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit rises 20.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit rises 20.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.17% to Rs 740.97 crore

Net profit of Panama Petrochem rose 20.02% to Rs 60.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.17% to Rs 740.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 510.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.23% to Rs 195.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 232.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.80% to Rs 2356.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2248.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales740.97510.40 45 2356.742248.72 5 OPM %10.5512.95 -10.7813.74 - PBDT76.3664.90 18 250.60303.98 -18 PBT73.7462.57 18 240.77294.55 -18 NP60.9850.81 20 195.15232.97 -16

