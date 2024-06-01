Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arman Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Arman Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 26.92% to Rs 0.76 crore

Net profit of Arman Holdings remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.92% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.53% to Rs 4.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.761.04 -27 4.394.16 6 OPM %1.321.92 -0.680.96 - PBDT0.010.02 -50 0.030.04 -25 PBT0.010.02 -50 0.030.03 0 NP0.010.01 0 0.020.02 0

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

