Bharat Rasayan standalone net profit rises 62.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.73% to Rs 377.40 crore

Net profit of Bharat Rasayan rose 62.91% to Rs 43.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.73% to Rs 377.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 282.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.377.40282.2019.3913.5179.0943.0572.7036.7043.6626.80

