Around 31 Crore unorganised workers have registered on e-Shram portal

Image
Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Ministry of Labour & Employment stated in a latest update that as of 22nd July 2025, over 30.95 crore unorganised workers have already registered on the eShram portal. The Ministry of Labour and Employment launched eShram portal (eshram.gov.in) on 26th August 2021 for the creation of a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW) seeded with Aadhaar. The eShram portal is meant to register and support the unorganised workers by providing them with a Universal Account Number (UAN) on a self-declaration basis.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

