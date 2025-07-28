Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders consolidated net profit declines 35.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.39% to Rs 2625.59 crore

Net profit of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders declined 35.05% to Rs 452.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 696.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.39% to Rs 2625.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2357.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2625.592357.0211.4927.25589.91912.17566.85888.79452.15696.10

