Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders consolidated net profit declines 35.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders consolidated net profit declines 35.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.39% to Rs 2625.59 crore

Net profit of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders declined 35.05% to Rs 452.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 696.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.39% to Rs 2625.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2357.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2625.592357.02 11 OPM %11.4927.25 -PBDT589.91912.17 -35 PBT566.85888.79 -36 NP452.15696.10 -35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NACL Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem standalone net profit rises 21.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Heera Ispat reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2025 quarter

L T Foods consolidated net profit rises 10.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 13.30% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story