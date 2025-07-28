NACL Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.95% to Rs 448.36 crore

Net profit of NACL Industries reported to Rs 13.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 20.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 37.95% to Rs 448.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 325.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.448.36325.018.47-1.3325.37-20.0517.92-27.1213.04-20.80

