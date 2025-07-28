Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IIP grows at 1.5% in Jun-25 as contraction in mining and electricity output weighs

IIP grows at 1.5% in Jun-25 as contraction in mining and electricity output weighs

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Indias industrial production (IIP) growth eased to a ten-month low of 1.5% in June 2025, primarily on a sharp contraction in mining and electricity output, National Statistical Office (NSO) data showed today. However, the latest data is slightly better than 1.2% (Quick Estimate) in the month of May 2025. The growth rates of the three sectors, Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity for the month of June 2025 are - 8.7%, 3.9% and -2.6% respectively.

Within the manufacturing sector, 15 out of 23 industry groups at NIC 2 digit-level have recorded a positive growth in June 2025 over June 2024. The top three positive contributors for the month of June 2025 are Manufacture of basic metals (9.6%), Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products (4.2%) and Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment (15.2%).

The corresponding growth rates of IIP as per Use-based classification in June 2025 over June 2024 are -3% in Primary goods, 3.5% in Capital goods, 5.5% in Intermediate goods, 7.2% in Infrastructure/ Construction Goods, 2.9% in Consumer durables and - 0.4% in Consumer non-durables. Based on use-based classification, top three positive contributors to the growth of IIP for the month of June 2025 are Infrastructure/ construction goods, Intermediate goods and Consumer durables.

NSO also revised upwards the pace of industrial production growth for May to 1.9% from the initial estimate of 1.2% released last month. During the April-June period of FY26, industrial production grew by 2% compared to 5.4% a year ago. This marked lowest expansion in the first quarter in nearly three years for the industrial activity.

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

