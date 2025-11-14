Hindustan Organic Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.15 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.73% to Rs 126.27 crore

Net Loss of Hindustan Organic Chemicals reported to Rs 18.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 27.73% to Rs 126.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 174.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.126.27174.72-13.600.02-17.34-13.35-17.82-13.81-18.15-13.64

