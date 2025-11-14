Media Matrix Worldwide consolidated net profit declines 4.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 65.69% to Rs 386.22 crore

Net profit of Media Matrix Worldwide declined 4.03% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 65.69% to Rs 386.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1125.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.386.221125.601.640.452.732.772.562.571.431.49

