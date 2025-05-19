Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arrow Greentech consolidated net profit rises 12.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Arrow Greentech consolidated net profit rises 12.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.18% to Rs 57.29 crore

Net profit of Arrow Greentech rose 12.93% to Rs 11.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.18% to Rs 57.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 113.93% to Rs 63.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 63.86% to Rs 243.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales57.2950.62 13 243.35148.51 64 OPM %28.0030.86 -36.3131.20 - PBDT17.7516.14 10 93.4048.50 93 PBT15.7214.09 12 86.0040.66 112 NP11.4410.13 13 63.1329.51 114

