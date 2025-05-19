Arrow Greentech consolidated net profit rises 12.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.18% to Rs 57.29 crore

Net profit of Arrow Greentech rose 12.93% to Rs 11.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.18% to Rs 57.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 113.93% to Rs 63.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 63.86% to Rs 243.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

