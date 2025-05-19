Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suraj Products standalone net profit declines 26.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Suraj Products standalone net profit declines 26.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 1.36% to Rs 90.84 crore

Net profit of Suraj Products declined 26.98% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.36% to Rs 90.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 92.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.92% to Rs 21.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.31% to Rs 326.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 344.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales90.8492.09 -1 326.37344.68 -5 OPM %9.2511.87 -11.3914.76 - PBDT8.2610.35 -20 35.4448.15 -26 PBT6.328.10 -22 27.6139.20 -30 NP4.255.82 -27 21.4328.93 -26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Deccan Bearings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

AKG Exim consolidated net profit declines 10.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Happy Forgings consolidated net profit rises 2.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Jagatjit Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.82 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sadhna Broadcast reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 19 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story