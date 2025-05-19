Suraj Products standalone net profit declines 26.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.36% to Rs 90.84 crore

Net profit of Suraj Products declined 26.98% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.36% to Rs 90.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 92.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.92% to Rs 21.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.31% to Rs 326.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 344.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

