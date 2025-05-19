Happy Forgings consolidated net profit rises 2.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.51% to Rs 351.97 crore

Net profit of Happy Forgings rose 2.81% to Rs 67.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.51% to Rs 351.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 343.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.07% to Rs 267.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 242.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.73% to Rs 1408.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1358.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

351.97343.341408.891358.2429.0628.2928.8728.53109.85103.47436.61389.1289.5687.46359.55324.3967.6365.78267.44242.98

