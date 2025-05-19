Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AKG Exim consolidated net profit declines 10.00% in the March 2025 quarter

AKG Exim consolidated net profit declines 10.00% in the March 2025 quarter

May 19 2025
Sales decline 36.16% to Rs 29.56 crore

Net profit of AKG Exim declined 10.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 36.16% to Rs 29.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.58% to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 27.51% to Rs 133.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 183.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales29.5646.30 -36 133.09183.59 -28 OPM %1.690.69 -1.481.43 - PBDT0.380.53 -28 1.232.18 -44 PBT0.340.44 -23 1.071.98 -46 NP0.270.30 -10 0.861.61 -47

