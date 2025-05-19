AKG Exim consolidated net profit declines 10.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.16% to Rs 29.56 crore

Net profit of AKG Exim declined 10.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 36.16% to Rs 29.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.58% to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 27.51% to Rs 133.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 183.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

