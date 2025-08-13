Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols consolidated net profit declines 65.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 984.22% to Rs 154.61 crore

Net profit of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols declined 65.67% to Rs 8.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 984.22% to Rs 154.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.154.6114.26-0.17-1.5417.1818.1915.1316.018.2824.12

