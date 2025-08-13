Murudeshwar Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 3.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.17% to Rs 46.15 crore

Net profit of Murudeshwar Ceramics declined 3.98% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.17% to Rs 46.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.46.1543.4717.4618.865.315.301.951.941.932.01

