Dolfin Rubbers standalone net profit declines 14.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.11% to Rs 40.23 crore

Net profit of Dolfin Rubbers declined 14.67% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.11% to Rs 40.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 38.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.40.2338.646.647.692.432.791.992.431.571.84

