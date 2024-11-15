ARSS Infrastructure Projects consolidated net profit declines 46.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 50.62% to Rs 33.66 crore

Net profit of ARSS Infrastructure Projects declined 46.61% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 50.62% to Rs 33.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 68.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.33.6668.16-6.330.661.312.931.072.691.182.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News