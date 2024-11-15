Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

ARSS Infrastructure Projects consolidated net profit declines 46.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:38 AM IST
Net profit of ARSS Infrastructure Projects declined 46.61% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 50.62% to Rs 33.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 68.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales33.6668.16 -51 OPM %-6.330.66 -PBDT1.312.93 -55 PBT1.072.69 -60 NP1.182.21 -47

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

