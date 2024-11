B A G Films & Media consolidated net profit declines 89.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.63% to Rs 34.47 crore

Net profit of B A G Films & Media declined 89.22% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 20.63% to Rs 34.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 43.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.34.4743.4310.4428.971.8110.180.569.020.504.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News