Mohite Industries consolidated net profit rises 46.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 93.44% to Rs 47.49 croreNet profit of Mohite Industries rose 46.20% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 93.44% to Rs 47.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales47.4924.55 93 OPM %18.1540.98 -PBDT4.723.40 39 PBT2.691.84 46 NP2.691.84 46
