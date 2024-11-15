Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mohite Industries consolidated net profit rises 46.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:38 AM IST
Sales rise 93.44% to Rs 47.49 crore

Net profit of Mohite Industries rose 46.20% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 93.44% to Rs 47.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales47.4924.55 93 OPM %18.1540.98 -PBDT4.723.40 39 PBT2.691.84 46 NP2.691.84 46

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

