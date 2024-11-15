Kavveri Telecom Products reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.48 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 233.33% to Rs 1.30 crore

Net profit of Kavveri Telecom Products reported to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 233.33% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.300.3931.54-110.260.53-0.320.48-0.370.48-0.37

