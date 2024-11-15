Artemis Electricals & Projects consolidated net profit declines 43.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 70.38% to Rs 4.02 crore

Net profit of Artemis Electricals & Projects declined 43.18% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 70.38% to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4.0213.5733.8318.351.372.071.011.730.751.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News