Artemis Electricals & Projects consolidated net profit declines 43.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 4:06 PM IST
Sales decline 70.38% to Rs 4.02 crore

Net profit of Artemis Electricals & Projects declined 43.18% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 70.38% to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.0213.57 -70 OPM %33.8318.35 -PBDT1.372.07 -34 PBT1.011.73 -42 NP0.751.32 -43

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

