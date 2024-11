Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit declines 59.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.04% to Rs 293.96 crore

Net profit of Anupam Rasayan India declined 59.03% to Rs 16.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 25.04% to Rs 293.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 392.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.293.96392.1527.3627.4155.7090.5134.0270.6716.6740.69

