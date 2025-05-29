Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Artemis Electricals & Projects consolidated net profit rises 563.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Artemis Electricals & Projects consolidated net profit rises 563.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1423.98% to Rs 37.49 crore

Net profit of Artemis Electricals & Projects rose 563.79% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1423.98% to Rs 37.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 93.85% to Rs 7.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 74.93% to Rs 72.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales37.492.46 1424 72.3541.36 75 OPM %13.5040.65 -15.4118.69 - PBDT5.391.03 423 11.466.86 67 PBT5.100.69 639 10.115.21 94 NP3.850.58 564 7.563.90 94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sulabh Engineers & Services consolidated net profit declines 19.23% in the March 2025 quarter

B A G Films & Media consolidated net profit rises 361.54% in the March 2025 quarter

KJMC Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit rises 45.83% in the March 2025 quarter

BPL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.66 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story