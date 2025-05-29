Artemis Electricals & Projects consolidated net profit rises 563.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1423.98% to Rs 37.49 crore

Net profit of Artemis Electricals & Projects rose 563.79% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1423.98% to Rs 37.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 93.85% to Rs 7.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 74.93% to Rs 72.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

