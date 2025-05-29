Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sulabh Engineers & Services consolidated net profit declines 19.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Sulabh Engineers & Services consolidated net profit declines 19.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.80 crore

Net profit of Sulabh Engineers & Services declined 19.23% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs -2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.24% to Rs 2.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 56.65% to Rs 4.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.80-2.04 LP 4.953.16 57 OPM %-2.50-20.10 -61.8253.48 - PBDT1.011.05 -4 3.792.32 63 PBT0.971.01 -4 3.682.19 68 NP0.420.52 -19 2.461.42 73

