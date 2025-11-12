Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 34.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.79% to Rs 274.70 crore

Net profit of Artemis Medicare Services rose 34.64% to Rs 29.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.79% to Rs 274.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 241.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.274.70241.4218.4317.5051.0941.7339.3830.5529.9722.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News