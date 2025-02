Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material standalone net profit rises 1820.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2034.57% to Rs 17.29 crore

Net profit of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material rose 1820.00% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2034.57% to Rs 17.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.17.290.8113.5916.052.620.132.620.131.920.10

