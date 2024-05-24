Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arunis Abode consolidated net profit rises 87.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Arunis Abode consolidated net profit rises 87.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 83.83% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Arunis Abode rose 87.50% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 83.83% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 129.41% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 64.53% to Rs 1.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.271.67 -84 1.223.44 -65 OPM %25.9347.31 -50.0016.28 - PBDT0.240.24 0 0.770.53 45 PBT0.190.20 -5 0.600.39 54 NP0.150.08 88 0.390.17 129

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Arunis Abode consolidated net profit declines 79.78% in the December 2023 quarter

Arunis Abode standalone net profit declines 80.85% in the December 2023 quarter

Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 9.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Infosys consolidated net profit rises 30.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Angel One consolidated net profit rises 27.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Capfin India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2024 quarter

VTM standalone net profit rises 24.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Knowledge Marine ends higher after bagging LoA for $40 mn contract in Myanmar

Easy Trip Planners reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story