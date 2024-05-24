Arunis Abode consolidated net profit rises 87.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 83.83% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Arunis Abode rose 87.50% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 83.83% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 129.41% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 64.53% to Rs 1.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

0.271.671.223.4425.9347.3150.0016.280.240.240.770.530.190.200.600.390.150.080.390.17

