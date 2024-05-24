VTM standalone net profit rises 24.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.85% to Rs 63.77 crore

Net profit of VTM rose 24.82% to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.85% to Rs 63.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.11% to Rs 18.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.36% to Rs 207.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 208.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

63.7753.21207.97208.726.488.6312.508.235.356.1832.3622.133.743.7023.4612.323.522.8218.299.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News